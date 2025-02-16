New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,955 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Onsemi worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.