Seascape Capital Management Has $8.50 Million Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 3.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $952,673.78. This represents a 85.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

AppLovin Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $510.13 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

