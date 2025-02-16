Vista Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,091 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.
In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
