QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 403,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,147,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

