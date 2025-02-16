Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.80.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $485.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.36. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

