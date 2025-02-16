Vista Finance LLC Acquires New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

