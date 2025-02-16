Puff Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 864 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 316,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $105,875,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.63.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $325.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

