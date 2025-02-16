Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.46% of NB Bancorp worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,589.75. The trade was a 53,333.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NBBK opened at $19.28 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $823.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

