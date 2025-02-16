Puff Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,837 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

