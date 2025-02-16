Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 416,800 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.88% of Abacus Life worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abacus Life by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,399,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 263,036 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abacus Life by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Abacus Life by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Transactions at Abacus Life

In other Abacus Life news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 18,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $137,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,830.86. This trade represents a 80.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,847,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,776,376. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 36,367 shares of company stock valued at $279,626 and have sold 2,263,300 shares valued at $18,106,400. Insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABL stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

