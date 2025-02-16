240,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Bought by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 5.8% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

TNA stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

