Bogart Wealth LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 82,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $991.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

