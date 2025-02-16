Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis Sells 1,186 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.68, for a total value of C$11,485.70.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of C$188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -166.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

