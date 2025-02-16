JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Trading Up 14.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.