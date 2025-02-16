Inovalis S.A. Buys 15,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,415.00.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Inovalis S.A. purchased 6,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 8,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$7,460.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Inovalis S.A. bought 3,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$3,110.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 17,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,380.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$11,120.40.

On Friday, January 3rd, Inovalis S.A. acquired 4,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,987.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Inovalis S.A. bought 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 127,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,760.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 8,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. bought 6,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,220.15.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

