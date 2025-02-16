Hong Zhida Purchases 24,000 Shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) CEO Hong Zhida bought 24,000 shares of Addentax Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,024.46. The trade was a 10.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hong Zhida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Hong Zhida purchased 2,000 shares of Addentax Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Hong Zhida acquired 232 shares of Addentax Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $183.28.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Hong Zhida bought 963 shares of Addentax Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $625.95.
Addentax Group Price Performance
Addentax Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Addentax Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24.
Addentax Group Company Profile
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
