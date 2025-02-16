Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.60. Weibo shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,345,459 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in Weibo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

