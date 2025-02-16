MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $31.84. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

