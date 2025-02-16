Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 105922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
