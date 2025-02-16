Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 105922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWG. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 131,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

