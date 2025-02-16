American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.32. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1,799,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company has a market cap of $603.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

