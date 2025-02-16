OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on OPENLANE
Institutional Trading of OPENLANE
OPENLANE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $20.61 on Friday. OPENLANE has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.
About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OPENLANE
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.