The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,310,000 after acquiring an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after acquiring an additional 581,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000,000 after acquiring an additional 277,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 245,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.