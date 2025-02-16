Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

