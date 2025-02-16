Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $68.84 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

