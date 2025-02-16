Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

