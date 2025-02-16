Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

