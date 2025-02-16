Campbell Wealth Management Has $30.30 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 385,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after acquiring an additional 91,820 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.02. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

