Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

