V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

NYSE WAB opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $132.77 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

