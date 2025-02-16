Contrasting Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% Highlands REIT -11.68% -1.98% -1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 18.27, meaning that its share price is 1,727% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $2.36 million 1.65 -$14.37 million ($7.08) -0.16 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 2.47 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Summary

Highlands REIT beats Power REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

