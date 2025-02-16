V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 2,021 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CP opened at $77.53 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

