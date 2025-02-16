Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality technology and equipment. These stocks can include companies specializing in virtual reality headsets, software development for virtual reality experiences, or content creation for virtual reality platforms. Investors may purchase virtual reality stocks in hopes of benefiting from the growth and adoption of virtual reality technology in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $8.96 on Friday, hitting $737.52. 10,221,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,361,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $738.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,266. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.65 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,473. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,017. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,167. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.70. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

