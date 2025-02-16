Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 10321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Premier Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,309.12. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

