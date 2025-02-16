Errol G. Samuelson Sells 6,967 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Zillow Group stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
