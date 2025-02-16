MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MMTec has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

