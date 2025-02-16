MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MMTec Stock Performance
Shares of MTC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MMTec has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $103.20.
MMTec Company Profile
