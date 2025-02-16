Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 599,203 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 355,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.99.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

