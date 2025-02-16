United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

