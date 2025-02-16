Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Critical Analysis

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prothena alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prothena and KALA BIO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $91.37 million 8.35 -$147.03 million ($2.48) -5.71 KALA BIO $3.89 million 13.12 -$42.20 million ($12.47) -0.67

Risk & Volatility

KALA BIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prothena has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -98.86% -24.19% -20.59% KALA BIO N/A -448.61% -69.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prothena and KALA BIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 2 5 0 2.71 KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prothena presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.16%. KALA BIO has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.00%. Given Prothena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prothena is more favorable than KALA BIO.

Summary

Prothena beats KALA BIO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease; and PRX019 for the treatment of neurogenerative diseases, as well as TDP-43 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target a-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize antibodies targeting tau, TDP-43. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.