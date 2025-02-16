NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.