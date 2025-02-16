LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of LMAT opened at $98.65 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

