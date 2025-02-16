Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Sigma Lithium worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SGML stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.