Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $244.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $177.03 and a 52-week high of $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

