Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.28.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $170.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.19 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $2,721,184.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,141.07. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $59,959,801. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.