UBS Group Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $225.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $172.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $182.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,630,000 after purchasing an additional 507,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

