Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.