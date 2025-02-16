Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

