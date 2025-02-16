Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 325.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

