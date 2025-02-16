Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after buying an additional 422,329 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

