Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

