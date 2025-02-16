Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

